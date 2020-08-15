Kenneth R. Grant Sells 6,000 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.37, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 311.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 54,211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 327,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 221,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,280,000 after acquiring an additional 69,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 127,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 71,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

