Kenneth C. Aldrich Sells 4,314 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,208.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.16. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. No Street GP LP boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.3% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,939,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $516,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $299,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $16,057,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. ValuEngine cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

