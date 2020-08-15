Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $652.42

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $652.42 and traded as high as $709.00. Keller Group shares last traded at $705.00, with a volume of 118,343 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 720 ($9.41).

The company has a market cap of $493.30 million and a PE ratio of 17.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 619.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 651.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51.

In other news, insider Venu Raju acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £5,960 ($7,791.87). Also, insider James Hind sold 4,520 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.12), for a total transaction of £28,069.20 ($36,696.56).

Keller Group Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

