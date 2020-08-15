Judy S. Slotkin Purchases 7,500 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Stock

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,500 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TSLX opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. ValuEngine lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

