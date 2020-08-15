Judy S. Slotkin Purchases 7,500 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Stock

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,500 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TSLX opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. ValuEngine lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile
TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
