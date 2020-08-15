JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.9% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,051,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,611,000 after purchasing an additional 161,409 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 364,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,332,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $102.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.82. The stock has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

