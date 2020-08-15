JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 509,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,879,000 after buying an additional 102,826 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 216,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.4% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 30,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82. The company has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.