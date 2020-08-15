Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

