John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW.B) Shares Down 0.8%

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NASDAQ:JW.B)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.73 and last traded at $34.73, 600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12.

John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $474.62 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. Its Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly research journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides a publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

