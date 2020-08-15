Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $29,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,771,000 after acquiring an additional 387,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after purchasing an additional 142,652 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 551,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $124.26 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 438 shares of company stock worth $54,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

