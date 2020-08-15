James D. Allison Sells 3,000 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $212,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:NSP opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $107.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 3,076.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Insperity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Insperity by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
