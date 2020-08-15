James D. Allison Sells 3,000 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $212,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:NSP opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $107.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 3,076.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Insperity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Insperity by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

