J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCOM. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.50.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,474 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,583,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,518,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,711,000 after acquiring an additional 163,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 1,159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.