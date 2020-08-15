J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCOM. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.50.
JCOM opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $104.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,474 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,583,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,518,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,711,000 after acquiring an additional 163,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 1,159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter.
About J2 Global
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
Further Reading: Float
Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.