IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Announces Earnings Results

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 61.41%.

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Murphy bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,572.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

