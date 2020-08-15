Itaconix (LON:ITX) Shares Down 3.7%

Itaconix PLC (LON:ITX)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), approximately 716,413 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4,799% from the average daily volume of 14,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.23.

About Itaconix (LON:ITX)

Itaconix plc designs and manufactures specialty polymers for home care, industrial, and personal care markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company's home care and industrial products include Itaconix DSP and Itaconix CHT water conditioners for binding calcium, magnesium, and other polycationic ions in consumer, industrial, and agricultural applications; Itaconix VELASOFT, a water soluble polymer; Itaconix ZINADOR, a water soluble odor neutralizer; Itaconix XDP, a water soluble polymer mineral dispersant; ITACONIX TSI, a water soluble polymer threshold scale inhibitor; and ITACONIX BIOBIND, a waterborne polymer used in coating formulations as binders.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Itaconix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaconix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.