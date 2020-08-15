iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) Trading Down 0.9%

iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.44, 291 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) by 6,115.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

