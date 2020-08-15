iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.02 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50.

