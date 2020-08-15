Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.15.

Shares of INVH opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $1,512,500.00. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,456,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 170,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,918,000 after acquiring an additional 973,954 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 58.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,200,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after acquiring an additional 441,463 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

