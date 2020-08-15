Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the April 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ISDX opened at $23.38 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

