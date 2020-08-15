INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ICAGY opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

