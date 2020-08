International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Shares Up 0.2%

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

About International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for International Monetary Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Monetary Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.