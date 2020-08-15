Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug Sells 1,916 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $193,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64.

Shares of ICE opened at $102.49 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

