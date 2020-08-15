Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CFO Sells $283,550.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $283,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,444.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $53.95 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 358.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,207,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,851,000 after buying an additional 943,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,214,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,531,000 after purchasing an additional 920,098 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,927,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,780,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,052,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

