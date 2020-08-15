Insider Selling: Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Director Sells $553,000.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,283.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WK opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.24. Workiva Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $2,535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $27,714,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 32.9% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 35,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Workiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

