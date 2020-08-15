Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) EVP Sells 4,665 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $270,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. TTEC Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $60.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.40 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,405,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in TTEC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sidoti lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

