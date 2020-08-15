Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $136,100.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinseo alerts:

On Monday, July 13th, M&G Investment Management Ltd acquired 310,510 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,772,223.10.

On Friday, June 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $256,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 20,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $462,800.00.

Trinseo stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

TSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.