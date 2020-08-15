Insider Selling: Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) VP Sells $378,193.14 in Stock

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $378,193.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,084.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TKR opened at $55.37 on Friday. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Timken by 341.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at $440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Timken by 293.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Timken by 1,352.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 201,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Timken by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,839 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

