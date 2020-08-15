Insider Selling: Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) CFO Sells $425,090.19 in Stock

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $425,090.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,172.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TKR opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.69. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Timken by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 107.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Timken by 70.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

