Insider Selling: Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Director Sells 1,275 Shares of Stock

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Director Mark Douglas sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $257,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $199.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Quaker Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $208.26.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,569,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

