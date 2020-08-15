Insider Selling: Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Director Sells 1,275 Shares of Stock

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Director Mark Douglas sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $257,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $199.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Quaker Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $208.26.
Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.
