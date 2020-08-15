Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $855,030.40 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,116 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $855,030.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,623,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, July 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $600,410.72.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $212,819.80.

On Friday, June 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $315,575.04.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $275.86 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.53.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.