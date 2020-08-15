Insider Selling: Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Sells 4,435 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $436,226.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.59. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 24.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 638,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,053,000 after buying an additional 73,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

