Insider Selling: Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $562,406.46 in Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,842.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, John Whittle sold 700 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $127.60 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.93. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

