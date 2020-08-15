Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $219,655.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $219,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.80, for a total transaction of $217,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.36, for a total transaction of $187,680.00.

DXCM stock opened at $425.16 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.28 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.14, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.09.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,979 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $4,893,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $28,856,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

