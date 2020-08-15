Insider Selling: Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Insider Sells $188,055.66 in Stock

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) insider Owen Beacom sold 13,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $188,055.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Owen Beacom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, July 31st, Owen Beacom sold 10,956 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $142,866.24.

On Monday, August 3rd, Owen Beacom sold 5,387 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $69,061.34.

BY stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

BY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.