Insider Selling: ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) VP Sells $165,000.00 in Stock

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ARCB opened at $32.10 on Friday. ArcBest Corp has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $822.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after buying an additional 273,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ArcBest by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 141,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 226.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 374,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $4,568,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

