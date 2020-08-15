Insider Selling: Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) General Counsel Sells $191,430.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 13,500 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $191,430.00.

AAOI opened at $13.28 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $314.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 63,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 50,329 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

