Insider Selling: Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Director Sells $210,000.00 in Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $43.17.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 19.6% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

