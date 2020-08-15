Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CAO Sells 3,385 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 3,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $203,675.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,364,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth about $9,358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AAON by 494.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 75,204 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AAON by 4.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,382,000 after buying an additional 70,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AAON by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after buying an additional 61,344 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

