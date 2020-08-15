Insider Buying: Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) COO Buys $265,350.00 in Stock

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) COO Carey A. Smith purchased 7,500 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $265,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $373,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.31. Parsons Corp has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.92 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Parsons Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Parsons from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 995.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 996,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

