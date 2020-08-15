Insider Buying: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) CFO Acquires 54,000 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 53,981.51%. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,746,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 253,109 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 760,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.