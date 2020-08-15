Insider Buying: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Purchases $307,800.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $32.40 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $407.65 million, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.