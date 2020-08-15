Insider Buying: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Purchases $307,800.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ANIP opened at $32.40 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $407.65 million, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.45.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.
