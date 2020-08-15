INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

INFORMA PLC/S stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. INFORMA PLC/S has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

