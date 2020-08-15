IFP Advisors Inc Takes $845,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.27% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000.

NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $17.21.

