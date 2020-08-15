IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 752.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,358,000 after acquiring an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 199,195 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,677,000 after purchasing an additional 101,312 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 644,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 102,299 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,146. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $219.33 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.35.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

