IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 304 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

