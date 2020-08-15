IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $930,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 22.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

UDEC stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.