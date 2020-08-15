IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Square by 47.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,927,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,937,000 after purchasing an additional 767,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.48.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,779 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square stock opened at $141.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 228.97 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $158.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

