IFP Advisors Inc Has $854,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

FIS opened at $143.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,798.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.