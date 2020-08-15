IFP Advisors Inc Has $691,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $254,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,689,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $233,425. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

