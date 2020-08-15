IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000.

BJUN stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

