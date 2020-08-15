IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $451,485,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,337,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE RTX opened at $63.64 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

