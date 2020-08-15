IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,146 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.19 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

